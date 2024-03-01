Caxton Associates LP Sells 168 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7,226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,503.80. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,089.44 and a 1 year high of $7,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

