Caxton Associates LP Sells 50,600 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

KWEB opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.