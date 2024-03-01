Caxton Associates LP Takes $552,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $548.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

