Caxton Associates LP Takes $685,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

