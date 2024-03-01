Caxton Associates LP Takes $738,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $796.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

