Caxton Associates LP Takes $924,000 Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,729. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

