Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 33.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

PFS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.11. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

