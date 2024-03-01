CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

