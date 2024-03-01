CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$65.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$78.40.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$69.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58.

In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $3,757,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

