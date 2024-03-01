Celtic (LON:CCP) PT Raised to GBX 190

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 182 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celtic has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.96. The firm has a market cap of £121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

