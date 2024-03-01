Celtic (LON:CCP) PT Raised to GBX 190

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 182 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Celtic Price Performance
Celtic stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celtic has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.96. The firm has a market cap of £121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.34.
Celtic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.