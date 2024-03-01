Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

CG opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

