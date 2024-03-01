Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.15% of Central Securities worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $391,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Securities by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 34.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.