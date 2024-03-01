Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 1.80% of Chenghe Acquisition worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 99.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA opened at $5.58 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

