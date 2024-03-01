China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.