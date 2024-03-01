China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

