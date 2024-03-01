Christian Klemt Sells 15,906 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

