CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$137.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.264731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

