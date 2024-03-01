Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

