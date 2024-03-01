Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Sells $328,182.75 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,906,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the period.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

