Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Sells $328,182.75 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cinemark Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:CNK opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNK
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinemark
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.