Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 402,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 174,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

