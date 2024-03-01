Citigroup Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $193.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

