Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CDRO opened at $6.69 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

