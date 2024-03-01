Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
