Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

