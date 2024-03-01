Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

