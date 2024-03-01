Comparing Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) and Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Colt CZ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.83 billion 2.11 $405.00 million $0.64 35.48 Colt CZ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Colt CZ Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.8% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Colt CZ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 5.94% 8.85% 5.26% Colt CZ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Colt CZ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Colt CZ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Colt CZ Group.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Colt CZ Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing. This segment also provides network computing, which is utilized across a range of mission applications including platform computing on ground and shipboard for advanced battle management, combat systems, radar, command and control, tactical networks, tactical computing, and communications. Its IMS segment designs, develops, manufacture, and integrates power conversion, control, and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation, and logistics systems for the U.S. and allied defense customers. This segment also offers naval power and propulsion systems, which includes power conversion, control, distribution, and propulsion systems, as well as power dense permanent magnet motors, energy storage systems and associated efficient, rugged and compact power conversion, electrical actuation systems, and cooling technologies; and motor controllers, instrumentation and control equipment, electrical actuation systems, and thermal management systems. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

About Colt CZ Group

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts. The company offers tactical and ballistic equipment, such as ballistic vests, helmets and other protection products, combat uniforms, and backpacks, as well as firearms accessories consisting of handgun holsters, and magazine pouches. It markets and sells its products under the Colt, CZ (Ceská zbrojovka), CZ-USA, Colt Canada, Dan Wesson, Spuhr, and 4M Systems brands. The company was formerly known as CZG – Ceská zbrojovka Group SE and changed its name to Colt CZ Group SE in April 2022. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic. Colt CZ Group SE is a subsidiary of Ceska Zbrojovka Partners SE.

