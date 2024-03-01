Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $745.42 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Compound has a market capitalization of $745.42 million and $109.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $92.20 or 0.00147304 BTC on exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,586 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,581.67416228 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 91.42828116 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $141,264,325.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

