ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

