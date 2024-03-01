CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,904,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

CEIX stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

