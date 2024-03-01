Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

