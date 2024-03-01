Contrasting CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

CNB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. CNB Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $327.03 million 1.28 $58.02 million $2.56 7.81 Eagle Bancorp $647.06 million 1.10 $100.53 million $3.30 7.22

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 17.74% 11.82% 1.03% Eagle Bancorp 15.54% 8.12% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

