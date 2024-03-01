Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Copart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.