Cormark Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$82.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$74.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.06. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$39.81 and a 52 week high of C$74.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.67 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total value of C$107,967.00. In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total transaction of C$107,967.00. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.