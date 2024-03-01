Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 4,101 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208,778 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

