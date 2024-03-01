Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $7,531,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.