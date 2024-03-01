Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

