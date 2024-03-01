Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,575 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAT opened at $19.70 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.