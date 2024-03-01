Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,040 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

