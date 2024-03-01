Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

