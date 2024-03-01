Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.