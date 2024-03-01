Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

