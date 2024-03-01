Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $7.56 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

