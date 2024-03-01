Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

