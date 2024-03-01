Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR opened at $106.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.