Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.
In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
