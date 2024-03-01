Corton Capital Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $225.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

