Corton Capital Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

