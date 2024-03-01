Corton Capital Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

ABBV opened at $175.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,887 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

