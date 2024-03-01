Corton Capital Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 141,394 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.