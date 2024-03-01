Corton Capital Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 141,394 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.