Corton Capital Inc. Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $8,400,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 64.5% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 712.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.9 %

DOCU stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.09, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

