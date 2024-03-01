Corton Capital Inc. Invests $254,000 in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Navigator by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Navigator by 91.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter worth about $329,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

