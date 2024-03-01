Corton Capital Inc. Invests $328,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.